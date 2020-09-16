Nigeria’s Muhammad-Bande bows out as UNGA President

Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amb. Tijani Muhammad-Bande, on Tuesday, bowed out of office as President of the 74th session of the General Assembly.

He handed over the gavel to Turkish diplomat and politician, Volkan Bozkir, who will be steering the ship of the 75th session of the 193-member lawmaking body.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the change of baton took place during the closing ceremony of the 74th session.

The brief ceremony, held inside the General Assembly Hall at the UN headquarters in New York under strict social-distancing rules, saw UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in attendance.

In his remarks, Guterres said the 74th session…