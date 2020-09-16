Petrol will soon be very cheap, says Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said the government will encourage the establishment of modular refineries in order to crash the price of fuel.

The Minister stated this in Ibigwe in Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State on Tuesday during a media tour of the Waltersmith Modular Refinery and Petro-Chemical Company Limited, which is due for commissioning next month.

“We can show Nigerians that while every government has been talking about modular refineries, no government has succeeded in turning the dream into reality until now,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed said with the coming on board of medium-scale refineries like Waltersmith,…