Abiodun assents to amended bill on technical and vocational education board

WORRIED by the state of total neglect of the technical education sector by his predecessors in office, the Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has assented to the amended Bill for the Establishment of the Ogun State Technical and Vocational Education Board.

This was disclosed by the special adviser to the governor on technical education, Professor Joseph Odemuyiwa, during a news conference in Abeokuta, who said the bill is one of the major requirements of the World Bank to partner with the state government for the development of technical colleges.

The governor’s aide said necessary arrangements were being put in place for the commencement of the World Bank intervention, which…