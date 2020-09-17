Air pollution in homes can increase blood pressure in adults — Experts

Certainly, hypertension is a complex phenomenon and its development involves interaction between various factors, such as genetics, lifestyle, and environmental factors in which air pollution plays a major role. The risks from air pollution are now far greater than previously thought or understood, particularly for hypertension.

Now, in a new study, researchers said short-term exposure to household air pollution can raise the blood pressure in an individual. In fact, short‐term exposure to air pollution from most cooking stoves produced a delayed increase in systolic pressure that was observable within 24 hours.

In a pilot study in Ibadan, the researchers after investigating the…