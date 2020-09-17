Akeredolu condemns clash between PDP,  APC

Ondo State governor and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming governorship election in the state, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, on Thursday condemned the aggressive and violent act that occurred between the members of his party and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday.

Akeredolu who described the violence that occurred in Oba-Akoko, Akoko South-West Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday as unwarranted and unfortunate, resulting into burning and damage of campaign vehicles of both parties.

Akeredolu condemns clash in a statement signed by the spokesperson of Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation, Mr Olabode Richard Olatunde, warned political…