Bandits strike in Sokoto, kill two policemen, abduct housewives

Some daredevil gunmen suspected to be bandits struck in the early hours of Thursday and killed no less than two police officers in Gidan Madi area of Tangaza local government area of Sokoto State.

A source who spoke with our correspondent confirmed that one of the deceased is the current Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Gidan Madi police station in Tangaza local government area.

The source said another police officer was also killed before the bandits abducted two wives of a prominent businessman in the area.

It was said that the policemen were ambushed and killed by the bandits while trying to rescue the abductees.

