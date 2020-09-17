Mali’s governing body given one week to put in place demands of ECOWAS

Mali’s National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP), the country’s current governing body set up by mutinous soldiers, had been given one week to meet the demands of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to avoid a total embargo, said CNSP’s spokesperson on Wednesday.

“The CNSP has been given a week to comply with their (ECOWAS) demands before the sanctions placed on the country can be lifted,’’ Ismael Wague said during a press briefing on ECOWAS’ mini-summit held in Accra, capital of Ghana.

Wague added that ECOWAS threatened to impose a total embargo if their demands are not met, which includes a civil political transition in the nation.

“We…