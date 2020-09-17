Over 46,000 persons infected with HIV/AIDS undergoing treatment in Kogi ― CISHAN

The Executive Secretary, Civil Society for HIV/AIDS in Nigeria, (CISHAN), Walter Ugwocha, on Thursday said that 46,000 persons are currently undergoing treatment for HIV/AIDS in Kogi State.

Ugwocha, speaking during the North Central Zonal campaign flag-off/ launching for self-testing for HIV/AIDS, noted that there are about 31,000 persons who are yet to be tested for the virus.

The Executive Secretary said as at the last count, 1.9 million persons are living with the virus in the country, while another 1.1 million are undergoing treatment, saying that the country is currently testing 11 million persons yearly, which he said is not enough if the country must achieve the all 95% success in…