Resist pressure to dump neutrality, Atiku counsels INEC in video message 

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has released a video message to canvass support for Governor Godwin Obaseki in Saturday’s governorship election of Edo State, urging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to succumb to the pressure that undermines neutrality.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2018 elections released the video on Thursday where he also admonished the police to protect the voters as they exercise their franchise.

In the one minute 19 seconds clip, the former Vice President noted that the people have a clear choice between the continuation of good development and godfatherism and attempts at imposition.

He stressed…