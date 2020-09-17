SAHCO becomes first to adopt Ankara design uniform

Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) has taken its services to a higher level as it introduced a branded ankara uniform for its frontline operations staff.

The introduction of the ankara patterned uniform, according to the company, was meant to showcase the Nigerian culture to the world through the company’s day to day operations.

According to the firm: “As an indigenous company with a global soul that was an arm of the Nigerian Airways before it was acquired by SIFAX Group and now listed in the Nigerian Stock Exchange with an all-Nigerian top executives, SAHCO has always been proud to showcase Nigerian culture to the world through quality services to clients. More so, the…