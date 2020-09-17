Sales rep bags nine months imprisonment for misappropriating N549,700

A Grade I Area Court, Kubwa, FCT, on Thursday sentenced a 31-year-old sales representative, Idoga Dennis to nine months imprisonment for misappropriating N549, 700.

The Judge, Muhammad Adamu, sentenced Dennis, who lives in Jabi, Abuja after he pleaded guilty to criminal breach of trust, misappropriation and cheating.

Adamu, however, gave Dennis an option of N15, 000 fine and ordered him to pay the complainant, Nelson Nkennor compensation of N549, 700.

He warned Dennis to be of good behaviour and desist from committing crimes.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, John Okpa told the court that the complainant reported the matter at the…