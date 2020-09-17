Scholars charge African governments, others on quality research

SCHOLARS from African countries have challenged various governments and other education stakeholders on the continent, including Nigeria, to wake up and chart a workable roadmap to bring research and training activities more alive in African universities.

They said they are not only worried by the huge consequences of Coronavirus pandemic on humans and materials on the continent, but also on what would become of Africa should another pandemic break out without adequate preparation.

The scholars from Nigeria, Burundi, Ghana, among others, gave this position on Tuesday September 8, 2020, at an international symposium organised by the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, to mark the 80th…