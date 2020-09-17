We are fully prepared ― INEC Tribune Online

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has again reassured Nigerians that it was fully prepared for the Edo State governorship election.

Barrister Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee in a statement last night said the Commission has made adequate preparations for the Edo State Governorship election scheduled for Saturday 19th September 2020. “All sensitive materials for the said election have left the custody of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Benin City for the various Local Government Areas in the State. Agents of the political parties involved in the election, as well as those of the accredited Observer…