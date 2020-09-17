Why NAMA AIS automation project suffered delay — MD

THE delay in the earlier completion of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency’s (NAMA) automation of Aeronautical Information Service (AIS) has been attributed to the spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Captain Folayele Akinkuotu, who dropped this hint in an interview in Lagos, said the agency was putting a lot of pressure on the contractor to deliver the project in December.

Akinkuotu while saying but for COVID-19, the project would have been completed in August this year, declared: “As a matter of fact, we had a meeting with the contractors last week, though we meet with them regularly…