47-yr-old man allegedly kills his children, mother in Anambra

Police in Anambra State, have arrested a 47-year-old man, Mr Emeka Ezimadu, for allegedly killing two of his own children, his 85-year-old mother, injured three other children at Okpuneze Uruagu in Nnewi North local government area of State.

The state Police spokesperson, SP Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed the act in a statement, said the suspect allegedly ran amok in a circumstances yet to be ascertained, attacked and killed two of his biological children namely Ifechukwu Ezimadu ‘m’ aged 9 years,Mmeso Ezimadu ‘f’ aged 2years and his own mother one Agnes Ezimadu ‘f’ aged 85years of same address allegedly with a cutlass while they were sleeping.

He said the suspect equally used…