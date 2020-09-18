Akeredolu’s SSA, Ogunsakin, resigns to join ZLP Tribune Online

Some three weeks to the governorship election in Ondo state, the Senior Special Assistant to governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Political matters, Andrew Ogunsakin, on Friday, resigned his appointment.

Ogunsakin resignation was contained in a letter addressed to the governor, intimating the governor of his desire to step aside from the cabinet to heed the call of the people of his constituent.

The letter read “Permit me, your Excellency, to use this medium to convey my irrevocable decision to resign my office as Senior Special Assistant on Political (South) to the Governor of Ondo State with effect from today, September 18, 2020

“The call of my constituents on me to join the train to…