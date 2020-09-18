Back-up singer to business executive: Bada Akintunde -Johnson’s story

When you see Bada Akintunde-Johnson in his well-tailored suits or trendy kaftan, you can easily conclude that he is a top executive and you won’t be wrong. He exudes class, charisma and the swagger of a young and accomplished corporate executive.

However, what you may not know is that Bada, Country Manager, ViacomCBS Network Africa, once pursued a career in music as a recording artiste.

Long before he stepped into the advertising world, he gave the music a shot and worked as a back-up singer. You read right. The business executive revealed the backstory to his growing success during the MTN Foundation ‘Business of the Arts’ webinar.

The series was designed to equip young and talented…