Bayelsa women demand N20bn from FG, NDDC over dead fishes in Atlantic Ocean

Women are drawn from over 40 crude oil-producing communities in Southern Ijaw, Ekeremor and Brass Local Government Areas of Bayelsa State yesterday stormed the Yenagoa office of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), demanding N20billion as compensation for suspected toxic pollution that killed thousands of fishes in coastal communities in Bayelsa and Rivers State.

The women protesting holding placards with inscriptions “NDDC our people are helplessly starving. Come and provide funds for our business”, “empower us, we are devastated by the ecological disaster” and ” why NDDC robbing impoverished oil host Communities that fought for the establishment of NDDC” also…