Be neutral, international community is watching all of us, INEC chairman cautions staff

As fourteen candidates seek the votes of electorate in Edo State for the highest political office in the state, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) Professor Mahmood Yakubu has again warned staff of the Commission not to give preference to any of the candidate and his political party.

Professor Yakubu gave the warning in a message to his workforce in Edo State for the election.

The INEC chairman maintained that the international community is taking more than a passing interest in the Edo State governorship election and admonished his staff members to “be neutral at all times and stick strictly to our Code of Conduct and Oath of Neutrality to which we have…