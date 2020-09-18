Edo: CSO identifies Etsako West as flashpoint

An accredited election monitoring and observer group, Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) has identified Etsako West in Edo North senatorial district as likely flashpoint in the tomorrow governorship election in Edo State.

Tribune Online findings revealed that both former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole and the deputy governor, Philip Shuaibu are from the local

government.

A statement signed by CTA Executive Director, Faith Nwadishi listed Etsako West, Etsako East, Etsako Central, Owan West and Akoko-Edo in Edo North Senatorial District as areas the security agencies should give attention.

It similarly mentioned Edo south and central senatorial…