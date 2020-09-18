Honour industrial court ruling on jurisdiction of union members in paper industry ―PPAPPPASSA

Pulp Paper and Paper Products, Printing and Publishing Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PPAPPPAPSSAN) has called on all workers from the supervisory level in the sector, to honour its jurisdictional scope for a robust collective bargaining approach.

PPAPPPAPSSAN said that the call is in line with the National Industrial Court Judgement which stated that the jurisdictional scope of  National Union of Printing, Publishing and Paper Products Workers (NUPPPPROW) is limited to junior workers in the sector

According to a statement signed the National President and General Secretary of PPAPPPAPSSAN, Comrade Dada Joseph, Comrade Comrade Benedict  Ikegbulam, said  the dispute between both…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

