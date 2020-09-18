I graduated as a civil engineer, but fashion came calling —Timilehin Fagbemi

Timilehin Fagbemi is the owner of the tOF bespoke men’s wear fashion brand. He told ROTIMI IGE his journey into the industry and how he overcame challenges to become one of the most sought after in the South-West.

You say you had a humble beginning…

I am from Ipao Ekiti in Ekiti State and I spent my early life in Ado Ekiti before moving to Ilorin, Kwara State, to study Civil Engineering from the University of Ilorin. I believe so much that whatsoever we intentionally set our minds on, we can achieve and whatsoever is worth doing at all is worth doing well.

I grew up in a family where integrity, hard work and discipline were never undermined. My father is a disciplinarian and I…