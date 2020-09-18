Ikeazor supports establishment of National Institute of Environmental Studies

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Environment, Chief Sharon Ikeazor has expressed support for the establishment of a National Institute of Environmental Studies that would provide the necessary expertise for certification of practitioners as well as the provision of the much-needed manpower to address various environmental challenges in the country.

Ikeazor made this commitment when the National President of the Nigerian Environmental Society (NES), Dr Dorothy Bassey and her team paid a courtesy visit to her office.

According to the Minister, the establishment of such an institute has become necessary in order to streamline the practice of environmental scientists and enthusiasts in the…