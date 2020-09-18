NCDC confirms 221 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 56,956

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 221 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 56,956.
The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Friday.
“221 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-59 Abia-46 FCT-22 Gombe-20 Plateau-17 Rivers-11 Bauchi-7 Benue-6 Ekiti-6 Imo-6 Kaduna-4 Kwara-4 Ondo-4 Ogun-3 Osun-3 Bayelsa-1 Edo-1 Kano-1.”
56,956 confirmed
48,305 discharged
1,094 deaths pic.twitter.com/oVzyXar7ru
Source: Nigerian Tribune