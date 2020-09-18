Nigeria police, please stop being vampires in our empire

The word ‘police’ means to control or order ensuring that rules and regulations are being followed. Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines ‘police’ as ‘the people or the department of people who enforce laws, investigate crimes, and make arrests. Oxford Advanced Learner’s Dictionary also defines police as an official organization whose job is to make people obey the law and to prevent and solve a crime. Given above are denotative meanings of the word ‘police’. There appear to be connotative interpretations of the word as a behaviour of some officers of the Nigeria police suggests; they seem to have interpreted the act of policing to mean freedom from violation of laws and…