Osinbajo, Sanwo-Olu commission Eko MSME fashion hub in Lagos

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday commissioned the Eko Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Fashion Hub-1 in Lagos, projected to serve 380 Small and Medium Enterprises daily.

The MSME Fashion Hub-1, which is a shared facility in Lagos State under the National MSME Clinic Scheme is situated around Alade Market, off popular Allen Avenue in Ikeja Local Government Area of the State.

Vice President Osinbajo and Governor Sanwo-Olu, while speaking at the official commissioning, said government at federal and state levels remained committed to promoting and developing small businesses, especially in the areas of skill…