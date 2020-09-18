War against the poor | Tribune Online

With the economies of countries across the world still reeling under the debilitating effect of COVID-19 pandemic, it should ordinarily be expected that a responsible government would at this period at least show empathy indeed if it cannot in any way alleviate the sufferings of its people. After all, it is consistent with a popular saying by the Yoruba-speaking people of Nigeria that a deity that is incapable of improving a person’s condition should avoid making it worse, (Orisa boba le gbe mi, se mi boo ti ba mi).

The deity, in this case, is the President Muhammadu Buhari government, the government that promised to lift Nigeria from the ruins of the reign of the Peoples Democratic…