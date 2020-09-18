Waste managers call for increased budgetary allocation to environmental sector

Mr David Oriyomi, the President of the Association of Waste Managers (AWAN) has called for increased budgetary allocation to the environment sector to prevent the spread of disease through the provision of a clean environment.

Oriyomi said this on Friday in Akure at the inauguration of the Ondo State chapter of the association.

The president described solid waste management as capital intensive that required the support of financial institutions.

He said that the body was already partnering with financial institutions for the purpose of acquiring equipment for its members toward maintaining a clean environment.

Oriyomi urged all state chapters to organise training, seminars on solid waste…