We are ready to partner philanthropists for sports development ― Ekiti govt

The Ekiti state government has reinstated its commitment to work with philanthropists and relevant organizations towards the growth and development of sporting activities in the state.

The Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr Micheal Awopetu stated this during the launch of under thirteen football competition organised by a philanthropist of Ekiti, Olusegun Fadare with the hope of discovering young talents that would become superstars in the nearest future.

Represented by a senior officer of the ministry, Mrs Sola Osetoba, Awopetu explained that the government was committed to such partnership due to the great benefits attached to sports across the globe.

He affirmed that sport had become…