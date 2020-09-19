COVID-19 : FG’s CCT beneficiaries in Ekiti seek more sustainable programmes from govt

Beneficiaries of the federal government’s Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) in Ekiti state have called on the government to ensure more sustainable programmes are introduced to ameliorate the suffering of residents following the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

They lamented the impact of COVID-19 on their and businesses and livelihood urging the federal government to upgrade and sustain the CCT programme, where beneficiaries receive N5,000 monthly for people to able to survive the damage caused by Covid-19 in the economy.

They spoke at a two-day Focus Group Discussion (FGD) on the impact of Covid-19 on CCT beneficiaries in Ekiti state organised by the New Initiative for Social…