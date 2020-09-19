EdoDecides2020: APC’s Ize-Iyamu casts vote in his polling unit

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the ongoing Edo Gubernatorial Election, Pastor Ize-Iyamu has just cast his vote at his polling unit PU 026 ward 5, Iguododo.

#EdoDecides2020

