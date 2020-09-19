EdoDecides2020: Former Gov Lucky Igbinedion votes amid crowd

Turn out at Oredo Ward 2 with three polling units at George Idah Model Primary School, Ihama, GRA, Benin was quite impressive.

Former Governor Lucky Igbinedion and businessman, Captain Okunbor Hosa voted there.

The voting commenced around 9.38 am because materials did not arrive early enough for electorates to carry out their franchise.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

Fuel Tanker Goes Up In Flames At Anthony Inward Gbagada, Lagos

A fuel tanker has exploded at Anthony inward Gbagada, Lagos State. This happened as a result of the tanker losing control while on motion and fell sideways thereby leading to an explosion and got two unidentified vehicles burnt…EdoDecides2020 EdoDecides2020