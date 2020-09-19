EdoDecides2020: Tambuwal commends Buhari’s position on free and fair polls

Sokoto State Governor, Rt. Honourable Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for maintaining his stance on free and fair elections in Edo State.

The Governor who is also the chairman of PDP Governors Forum, further disclosed that his members and political party are closely monitoring the situation as it unfolds in Edo State.

This is contained in a press statement signed by the Governor on Saturday and released to journalists in Sokoto same day.

“Let me begin by commending the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari for his statesmanly call and appeal; and his immediate directive to agencies of…