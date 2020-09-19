FG disburses N24m loan to 2,400 entrepreneurs in Sokoto

Festus Keyamo (SAN), Minister of State, Labour and Employment, has disbursed N24 million to 2,400 small scale entrepreneurs in Sokoto State.

Keyamo said the funds were under the Federal Government’s Micro-Enterprise Enhancement Scheme (MEES) of the National Directorate for Employment (NDE).

He reiterated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to increased investment in the area of business empowerment among Nigerians, stressing that microeconomic growths remained the backbone of development.

The minister said President Buhari has great concern towards the development of all Nigerians irrespective of political inclinations.

Keyamo commended Gov. Aminu Tambuwal for…