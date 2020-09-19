FUOYE pledges to appoint VC, others based on merit

The Management of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), has assured candidates applying for the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar and other positions in the institution of appointments based on merit.

The Deputy Director of Corporate Services of FUOYE, Mr Adeyinka Ademuyiwa, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Oye-Ekiti on Saturday.

He explained that the vacant positions in all the faculties and departments of the university had been advertised for on its website, newspapers and other social media platforms for interested candidates to apply.

Ademuyiwa noted that the position of the vice-chancellor and the registrar are esteem offices which would be…