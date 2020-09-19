Gunmen invade relaxation spot in Kogi, kill one, injure many

Three gunmen attacked Royal Garden Relaxation Spot in Egume, Dekina Local Government of Kogi on Friday, killing one person and injuring many others, the police said on Saturday.

According to the state police command, the armed men shot sporadically into the premises of the relaxation spot at about 7:45 pm on Friday.

A statement by the command spokesman, DSP William Aya said that the attackers later fled the scene.

The statement did not disclose whether the armed men robbed their victims, but said the Divisional Police Officer in Dekina mobilized operatives to the scene immediately after learning about the incident.

“He met one yet to be identified body lying in a pool of his blood and…