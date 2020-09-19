How to deploy love for marital bliss

IN last week’s write up, we considered the respect leg, as one of the two legs on which the marriage institution stands. Today, we will consider the love leg vis-a-vis how it can be deployed. We have already established it on this platform that the greatest need of a woman is love. So, a husband who wants to enjoy the best of relationship with his wife, must of necessity understand how he can deploy the love leg in that wise. To do so, below are some of the ways.

Every woman is prone to attention seeking. She gives her best to any man who pays attention to her. This is one way by which husbands can prove their love to their wives. You pay attention by creating time for her and her…