Mug shots at EFCC’s eagle

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has lost its mystery and steam. Our eagle, the symbol of the EFCC, has been de-feathered. The eagle is now grounded and reduced to merely foraging for bearded youngsters, like free range ducks spluttering for worms in a neighbourhood gutter. It is now like a flustered monkey whose only abode is the ground. It has now become what the Scots call ‘feardie’.

All over the world, the eagle, a larger than life bird, is associated with power, freedom, strength, beauty etc. The USA and about 23 countries in Africa use the eagle as their national symbol. The Igbo of South Eastern Nigeria revere the eagle for what it is and owing to its…