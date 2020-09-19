PDP alleges moves to replace Edo North results 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alerted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Department of State Services (DSS) of alleged plots by agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to replace election results where the PDP is leading, particularly in Edo North.

A statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary in Abuja on Saturday cautioned the security agents allowing themselves to be used to perpetrate the illegality.

The party alleged that fake results are already being published by the APC purportedly emanating from Estako West.

The statement said: “While we charge our members to remain vigilant and follow their results ‘bumper to…