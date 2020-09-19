Polaris Bank announces Segun Opeke as Executive Director

Polaris Bank Limited has announced the appointment of Mr Segun Opeke as an Executive Director of the bank by the Board of Directors and AMCON.

The development is coming on the heels of the recent appointment of Mr Innocent C. Ike as the Acting Managing Director of the bank.

Segun Opeke has over twenty-six years of hands-on work experience acquired from leading Nigerian commercial banks with over fifteen of these years in Senior and Executive Management roles.

Until his appointment, Mr Opeke was the Directorate Head, Lagos Business. The Lagos Directorate under, his leadership, recorded outstanding growth and contributed significantly to the turnaround of the Bank, evidenced by…