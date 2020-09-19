Police keep mum over siege of Wike’s hotel Tribune Online

Speaking on his mobile phone, the Rivers State Commissioner for Information, Mr Paulinus Nsirim who confirmed the incident said that he was still trying to figure out the reason for the police action.

Nsirim said: “The police should be the one to give you the reason why my governor’s hotel room was sealed off by the police. All I can say is that his hotel is under siege by a detachment of policemen. I don’t know the reason for the action. Nobody told us.”

ALSO READ: Severe acute malnutrition kills 21 children in Bauchi

Persistent attempts to speak with either the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Johnson Kokumo or the spokesman, Mr Chidi Nwanbuzor proved futile as they refused…