Sanwo-Olu orders full opening of churches, mosques

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has given go-ahead to churches and mosques in the state to resume full services, saying that mosques can now hold their prayers five times daily while churches can also commence weekly services.

The governor gave these directives on Saturday while giving an update on the fight against COVID-19 at a press briefing he addressed at the State House in Marina.

“As regards our places of worship, we are now also permitting the mosques to resume their five times a day prayers; and in the case of churches, they are now also permitted to resume their mid-week services.

“We must not forget that the coronavirus pandemic is still very much with us, and…