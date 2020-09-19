SOMETHING LIGHT TODAY | Xquisite food |Tribune Online

Ingredients
Opeyi
Palm oil
Crayfish
Pepper
Dry fish
Scent leaves
Water leaf
Ponmo
Meat
Seasoning
Salt
PREPARATION
Cook meat, ponmo, and stock fish together, till tender.
Then add blended crayfish, pepper, and opeyi or locust beans in the content over medium heat
Add palm oil to your cooked mixture
Leave to boil, add dry fish, and still allow boiling for three minutes
Add seasoning and salt
Then you add chopped scent leaf (efinrin)
Let it boil for two minute and add your water leaf
Let it simmer for a minute
Turn off the heat and leave your pot opened till the steam fades; this will maintain the colour of your vegetables
Eat with rice, solid food or yam
Grilled Chicken Noodle Soup
This chicken noodle…
Source: Nigerian Tribune