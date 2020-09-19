SOMETHING LIGHT TODAY | Xquisite food |Tribune Online

Ingredients

Opeyi

Palm oil

Crayfish

Pepper

Dry fish

Scent leaves

Water leaf

Ponmo

Meat

Seasoning

Salt

PREPARATION

Cook meat, ponmo, and stock fish together, till tender.

Then add blended crayfish, pepper, and opeyi or locust beans in the content over medium heat

Add palm oil to your cooked mixture

Leave to boil, add dry fish, and still allow boiling for three minutes

Add seasoning and salt

Then you add chopped scent leaf (efinrin)

Let it boil for two minute and add your water leaf

Let it simmer for a minute

Turn off the heat and leave your pot opened till the steam fades; this will maintain the colour of your vegetables

Eat with rice, solid food or yam

