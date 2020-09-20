APC, PDP trade words over arrest of suspects, weapons recovery

Police in Ondo state on Sunday confirmed the arrest of seven persons suspected to be political thugs in Ifon, in Ose Local Government Area of the state, with local arms in a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) branded vehicle.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Tee- Leo Ikoro, who confirmed this said the operations took place over the weekend when the seven suspects were arrested by detectives from the state police command.

He said the weapons were recovered during a special raid by the police in the local government areas and the seven hoodlums were arrested.

Ikoro said “it is correct, the information is correct. We are investigating this but the hoodlums are arrested with a…