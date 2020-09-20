Ebonyi govt lifts restrictions on burials, religious activities, others

Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, has lifted the restrictions he placed on all public gatherings including burials/ wake keeps, weddings, conferences, meetings, festivals, religious services/ gatherings and other events in the state.

The governor made this known on Sunday in a statement issued to newsmen by the Hon. Commissioner for Information Barr. Uchenna Orji.

He then maintained that all regulations in respect of wearing of facemasks, washing of hands, use of hand sanitizers and social distancing are still in force in public places, events and gatherings.

The statement reads: “In furtherance of the state post COVID-19 economic recovery plans, the Governor of Ebonyi State, His…