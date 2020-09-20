Edo election: Deputy governor wins polling unit

Below are unofficial results from the polling unit where the Edo PDP deputy governorship candidate, Philip Shaibu voted, and that of a few others.

Edo PDP deputy governorship candidate, Philip Shaibu, wins ward. 

Etsako West ward – 11, Unit -5 

APC – 148 

PDP – 401

 

APC chairman loses polling unit 

Esan West Ward 9, unit 3

PDP -126

APC – 93

 

Godwin Obaseki’s former COS, Taiwo Akerele, wins polling unit

Akoko-Edo Ward – 1, Unit 11

APC – 211

PDP –   88

Source: Nigerian Tribune

