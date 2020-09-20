Edo election: Deputy governor wins polling unit

Below are unofficial results from the polling unit where the Edo PDP deputy governorship candidate, Philip Shaibu voted, and that of a few others.
Edo PDP deputy governorship candidate, Philip Shaibu, wins ward.
Etsako West ward – 11, Unit -5
APC – 148
PDP – 401
APC chairman loses polling unit
Esan West Ward 9, unit 3
PDP -126
APC – 93
Godwin Obaseki’s former COS, Taiwo Akerele, wins polling unit
Akoko-Edo Ward – 1, Unit 11
APC – 211
PDP – 88
Source: Nigerian Tribune