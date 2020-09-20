Edo people have spoken clearly with their votes ― Olabode George

Former National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has congratulated Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, on his victory in the just concluded governorship poll in the state, saying the good people of Edo State had spoken clearly with their votes and rejected what he termed: “the bullion van democracy.”

George, who is also the Atona Odua of Yorubaland, said this, on Sunday, in a statement entitled: “Edo rejects Bullion Van Democracy,” even as he also congratulated the PDP national leadership, who he said made the victory possible by ensuring that the right things were done at the right time while declaring the election as peaceful, fair and…