Edodecides: Results between APC and PDP declared so far from 13 LGs

As of 9.00 a.m., election results from 13 local governments in the Edo State governorship elections have so far been declared.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has gone on recess for one hour to reconvene and announce the remaining local government elections.

The results between the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which are the frontrunners in the election are provided below.

1 Igueben LG

APC 5199, PDP 7870

2. Oredo LG

APC 18,365, PDP 43,498

3. Esan North East LG

APC 6,556, PDP 13,579

4. Esan West LG

APC 7,189, PDP 17,434

5. Etsako West LG

APC 26,140, PDP 17,959

6. Esan Central LG

APC 6,719, PDP 10,694

7. Ikpoba Okha LG

APC 18,218, PDP…