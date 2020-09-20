Eight burnt to death in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident 

Eight persons were on Saturday night burnt to death in a lone accident involving a Mazda bus on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Mr Ahmed Umar, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta on Sunday.

Umar explained that the accident, which occurred at about 8:45 p.m. near Saapade bridge, was caused by a tyre burst.

This, he said, resulted in the bus somersaulting and bursting into flames.

The sector commander added that 11 people were involved in the accident made up of three male adults, one female adult, one child and six unidentified persons.

“The suspected cause of the lone accident involving the Mazda bus…