Nursing mother killed, baby rescued as building collapses in Anambra

An unidentified 40-year-old nursing mother has died following a building collapse at Umuota village, Obosi in Idemili North local government area of Anambra State.

Her baby who survived the incident on Sunday is currently responding to treatment in a nearby hospital.

The Anambra State Police Command’s PRO, SP Haruna Mohammed, who told newsmen in a statement, said the incident happened when the one-storey building suddenly collapsed around 4 pm.

He said the scene was visited and cordoned off by the police attached to Obosi Division and other security agencies in order to prevent hoodlums from gaining advantage to loot while effort is ongoing to rescue other victims suspected to have been…